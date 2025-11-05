After a year in beta, cloud streaming officially ‘arrives’ on PlayStation Portal today

Cloud streaming has officially ‘arrived’ on PlayStation Portal devices today, after being in beta for a year.

PlayStation Plus Premium subscribers in 30 countries have already had access to cloud streaming on PlayStation Portal since November 2024, when a beta for the service launched.

A year later, Sony is ready to officially launch the feature, which will go live on November 5 at 6pm PT / November 6 at 2am GMT.

As well as the continued ability to play select games from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics Catalog, the officially launched cloud streaming feature also adds the ability to play select digital PlayStation 5 games from the player’s own library without needing to connect to their console via Remote Play.

According to Sony’s full list of cloud supported games, a total of 2,793 games from the PlayStation Store can be streamed on PlayStation Portal via the cloud if the player already owns those games.

For PlayStation Plus Premium members, a further 196 games from the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and 107 from the Classics Catalogue can also be streamed, as well as 75 free-to-play titles.

Sony says the ability to use cloud streaming on the Portal to play the user’s own library of games makes for new possibilities, beyond simply being able to stream their games on the move without having to rely on Remote Play, which requires their PS5 at home to be on.

“Enjoy a game side-by-side with a friend who’s using your PS5 under a separate account, or stream your favourite game while someone else watches a movie on the console,” it says.

The new update includes a refreshed home screen, which now features three tabs for Remote Play, Cloud Streaming and Search. Other new features confirmed for the update include: