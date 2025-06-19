After a rocky start, Gears of War Reloaded’s beta is being extended

Following a difficult first beta for Gears of War: Reloaded, developer The Coalition has said it’s planning to run another multiplayer test for the game, which will include more maps and more modes.

Gears of War: Reloaded, which is a modern remaster of the 2006 Epic Games shooter, will mark the series’ debut on PlayStation after 20 years. Ahead of the game’s release, developer The Coalition has begun running a series of betas for the Gears of War: Reloaded’s multiplayer suite.

However, during the game’s first beta, players reported constant server instability and technical issues. This, combined with the limited availability of the beta, has caused some frustration for fans.

In response, The Coalition has confirmed that another beta will now run from June 20 until June 22 on all platforms, and feature five maps for both Social Team Deathmatch and Competitive King of the Hill and Execution.

We heard you.



More maps. More modes. More time.



This weekend’s Multiplayer Beta has been extended and Execution will now be playable along with KOTH. pic.twitter.com/KRM0viG5VU — Gears of War (@GearsofWar) June 18, 2025

Gears of War: Reloaded will be released on August 26, costing $39.99 on all platforms. It will also be available on Game Pass day one.

Xbox players who own the digital version of Gears of War: Ultimate Edition receive a free upgrade to Gears of War: Reloaded.

The game includes support for 4K and 120 FPS and the multiplayer suite from the original game.

The third-person shooter developed by Epic Games was first released on Xbox 360 in 2006, then released again as “Ultimate Edition” in 2015.