After a one-month delay, Season 2 of Battlefield 6 is finally here

The second season of content in Battlefield 2 is finally here, having been delayed a month.

Season 1 was originally set to end on January 20 but was then extended by four weeks until February 17 because, according to the development team, Season 2 wasn’t quite ready to launch at an acceptable standard, and so it was being held back until it was ready.

Season 2 consists of three monthly phases of content, starting with the first phase which launches today.

This first phase is titled Extreme Measures, and contains the following new content:

A new map called Contaminated, which supports all combat sizes, land vehicles and helicopters

A new limited-time mode called VL-7 Strike, where players have to use masks and filters to avoid hallucinatory gas

A new limited-time mode in Redsec called Gauntlet: Altered State

A new limited-time mode in Redsec called Battle Royale: Synthesis

New vehicle – Scout Helicopter AH-6 Little Bird (NATO) / MH-350 (Pax Armata)

New DMR – GRT-CPS

New assault rifle – VCR-2

New recon gadget – HTI-MK2

New light machine gun – M121 A2

New engineer gadget – 9K38 IGLA

The second phase is called Nightfall and launches on March 17. It will contain the following new content:

A new map called Hagental Base, supporting infantry-only modes

A new limited-time mode called Nightfall, where “visibility is low and night vision gadgets are vital”

A new limited-time mode in Redsec called Gauntlet: Nightfall

A new point of interest in Redsec called Defense Testing Complex 3: Fort Lyndon

New vehicle – Dirt bike Hayes M1030-1 (NATO) / TMO 450 (Pax Armata)

New submachine gun – CZ3A1

New sidearm – VZ.61

Finally, the third phase will be called Hunter / Prey and launches on April 14, containing the following new content:

A new limited-time mode called Operation Augur

New vehicle – LTV

New melee weapon – Kapok 14″ machete

Portal update adding two new verified modes

