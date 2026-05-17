After a fan poll, Microsoft’s new games boss is rebranding Xbox, to ‘XBOX’

Microsoft’s new gaming CEO has seemingly rebranded Xbox for the second time in weeks.

Earlier this week, Asha Sharma polled fans on her X account about whether Microsoft’s gaming arm should be known as ‘Xbox’ or the all-caps version, ‘XBOX’.

After receiving over 19,000 votes, the latter, capitalized version won out with 64%, and Sharma shared an image of the official Xbox account, renamed ‘XBOX’.

The small yet notable change comes weeks after Sharma rebranded Microsoft’s gaming division, previously known as Microsoft Gaming, back to simply ‘Xbox’. The exec also changed the Xbox logo to a classic green color, in one of many moves aimed at winning over fans.

Xbox or XBOX? — Asha (@asha_shar) May 13, 2026

Commenting on the decision to rebrand in April, Sharma said the decision was made in an attempt to unify the gaming teams.

“Our best work happens when the full stack moves together,” she said, in a note credited to the Xbox leadership team. “Microsoft Gaming describes our structure but it does not describe our ambition. So, we are going back to where we started and changing our team’s name.”

Since replacing Phil Spencer earlier this year, Sharma has committed to acting on player feedback around the Xbox console experience and its policies.

Notably, Sharma has claimed that Xbox will “reevaluate” its approach to exclusivity, suggesting she’s listening to the Xbox players who feel the platform has lost value due to Microsoft’s decision to bring its first-party games to PlayStation 5 and Nintendo Switch 2.