After 8 years, Red Dead Redemption 2 players are scrambling to solve a newly unearthered mystery

8 years after the game was released, Red Dead Redemption 2 players believe they’ve uncovered a new mystery, and the community is scrambling to solve it.

The mystery involves a series of spider webs across the map, as well as other symbols that the Red Dead Redemption 2 community believes are pointing to a bigger mystery. The first spider web was discovered by users goldenplaysterraria, pariah87, and FL4VA-01.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018, and many had assumed that all of the game’s secrets had already been uncovered.

The reason this has taken so long to be discovered is the series of specific events that are required to trigger it. The first spider web that was found only spawns on a specific telephone pole in the middle of nowhere, between 3 AM and 4 AM in-game. Red Dead Redemption content creator Strange Man has created a series of in-depth videos explaining the currently unravelling mystery.

On that same telephone pole, there’s a spider symbol, which points to other locations on the map where the strange spider webs spawn.

Each of these webs also has a feather on them, which can be shot off. When players head to the middle of this spider symbol, they’re greeted with a large “N” suggesting they should go north.

A new step has been found in the Red Dead Redemption 2’s newly found spider web Easter Egg!



Heading Northwest from our last clue which had “NW” and a guitar symbol on it, we arrive at Fort Wallace. Right above one of the guard towers with a guitar inside, on the roof tiles, two… https://t.co/CBgnL18MqU pic.twitter.com/ERX0RnNK5V — Synth Potato🥔 (@SynthPotato) January 6, 2026

Doing this then leads players to another telegraph pole, which tells players they must head west and shoot 5 more poles. After that, players are instructed to go north-west, where they’ll find a guard tower with a guitar inside it. On the roof of that tower, there are bird symbols, which seem to point players north.

At the time of writing, the Red Dead Redemption 2 community is attempting to work out the next step in the puzzle, however this is by far the largest and most in-depth easter egg discovered in the game for some time.

Rockstar titles are known for their easter eggs, the most famous of which being the Mount Chiliad Mystery, which has consumed GTA 5 fans since the game was released in 2013.

It’s been previously reported that PlayStation 5, Xbox Series and Nintendo Switch 2 ports of Red Dead Redemption 2 are on the way.