After 43 million votes, Steam’s 2025 Game of the Year is Hollow Knight Silksong

Valve has announced the winners of the 2025 Steam Awards, with Hollow Knight Silksong taking top spot.

The annual awards received 43.8 million votes across all categories, according to the platform. Any Steam account was eligible to vote on the awards, as long as it hadn’t been limited in some way by Valve. Each account could vote once across all eleven categories.

Hollow Knight picked up Game of the Year, as well as Best Game You Suck At, a nod to the game’s significant difficulty.

Clair Obscur: Expedition 33, which ended 2025 by setting a new record at The Game Awards for the most awards in one night, picked up the Best Soundtrack Award in the Steam Awards.

VR Game of the Year went to The Midnight Walk, Best Game on Steam Deck went to Supergiant Games‘ Hades 2, with the Outstanding Visual Style Award going to Silent Hill F.

Baldur’s Gate 3, which won several Game of the Year awards in 2023, won the Labor of Love award in the 2025 Steam Awards.

According to Valve, “This game has been out for a while. The team is well past the debut of their creative baby, but being the good parents they are, these devs continue to nurture and support their creation.”

The Better With Friends award was given to Peak, a physics-based multiplayer game that sees groups of players attempt to climb mountains. Most Innovative Gameplay was given to Arc Raiders, Outstanding Story-Rich game was given to Dispatch, and the Sit Back and Relax award was won by RV There Yet?

VGC’s Game of the Year award was won by Death Stranding 2: On The Beach.