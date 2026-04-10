After 20 years in pre-production limbo, a Metal Gear Solid movie may finally be on the way

Another attempt at making a Metal Gear Solid movie has been announced, but this one may have more of a chance of happening.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Sony Pictures has signed up Zach Lipovsky and Adam Stein, the Canadian directing duo best known for Final Destination Bloodlines in a ‘first-look’ deal covering all its film labels.

As part of the deal, Lipovsky and Stein will user their new company Wonderlab to sign up films for the pair to direct.

This includes a film adaptation of Metal Gear Solid for Sony’s Columbia Pictures, which is set to be directed by Lipovsky and Stein, and produced by Ari and Avi Arad.

Avi Arad has an extensive history with Sony and Marvel – he has executive produced Marvel’s live-action Spider-Man movies and produced the Spider-Verse animated films for Sony. He’s also producing Sony’s upcoming live-action Legend of Zelda movie.

In a statement, Lipovsky and Stein said: “Metal Gear Solid was nothing short of a ground-breaking cinematic masterpiece that forever revolutionized video games. We are thrilled and honoured to bring Hideo Kojima’s iconic characters and unforgettable world to life.”

Attempts at making a Metal Gear Solid movie have been ongoing for two decades, with Hideo Kojima stating at E3 2006 that he had negotiated a contract with a Hollywood studio to adapt the game into a film.

In 2010 it was revealed that the project had stalled, but in 2012 it was announced that it was back in production again, with Avi Arad producing and Columbia Pictures collaborating with Kojima Productions on the film.

It was then announced in 2014 that Jordan Vogt-Roberts would be directing the movie, with Jay Basu confirmed in early 2015 to be writing the story. When Kojima left Konami at the end of 2015, however, production was upended again.

News on the project remained silent for a number of years until reports emerged in 2020 that it was back in production, with Oscar Isaac playing Solid Snake. Isaac said in October 2022 that he still wanted the film to happen, but nothing more has been announced until this week’s news that Lipovsky and Stein will now be directing.