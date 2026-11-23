A new job listing for Activision cites Banjo-Kazooie as one of the IPs now associated with the company.

In September, Xbox officially announced widespread changes to its studio structure, including the merging of numerous studios and the handing over of Halo to Activision.

As part of this shuffle, it was also confirmed Age of Empires studio World’s Edge and Sea of Thieves developer Rare would both be moving to Activision, with the Call of Duty publisher overseeing the running of those studios too.

A new job listing on Activision’s LinkedIn page, however, lists Banjo-Kazooie as one of the notable IPs that now belongs to the company, fuelling speculation that it may have plans to make a new game in the series.

The listing, which is for ‘Project Manager, Emerging Franchises’, is looking for a “publishing product lead for an upcoming premium console & PC title, driving the product from concept to launch”.

“Activision is home to iconic gaming franchises including Call of Duty, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, and now… Halo, Age of Empires, Sea of Thieves, and Banjo Kazooie,” it says. “Become part of the team working on building, growing, and shaping many of these franchises.”

The future of Banjo-Kazooie has been the subject of much discussion, debate and speculation over the years. The last game in the series was Banjo-Kazooie: Nuts & Bolts, an Xbox 360 exclusive released 18 years ago.

In July, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro studio Toys for Bob reiterated previous claims that it would love to work on a new Banjo-Kazooie game, with associate creative director Lou Studdert telling Kinda Funny that “it’s a franchise we love”, and that “as platformer fans, Banjo’s top of the heap”.

In September, Banjo-Kazooie composer Grant Kirkhope, who had previously cast doubt on the chances of the series coming back, said he was now feeling more optimistic about the chances of a series revival, revealing that at least three studios had pitched a new game to Microsoft.

The composer didn’t name the interested studios, although one is understood to be Toys for Bob, while another is believed to be Ori developer Moon Studios. Notably, one of the developer’s designers recently published an impressive-looking Banjo-Kazooie fan game in PlayStation’s Dreams.