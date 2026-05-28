Activision confirms Call of Duty Warzone is shutting down on last-gen PlayStation and Xbox

Call of Duty Warzone is shutting down on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One consoles later this year and will soon be removed from digital stores.

The shutdown will coincide with the launch of Modern Warfare 4’s first season of content later this year, Activision announced on Thursday.

Modern Warfare 4 is set to be the first modern Call of Duty game released only for current-gen consoles (PS5 and Xbox Series X|S), and thus support is being removed from older platforms.

From June 4, Call of Duty Warzone will be removed from PS4 and Xbox One storefronts, Activision said, and in-game purchases will stop.

However, the game will remain playable until the release of Modern Warfare 4’s first season, with battle pass content able to be unlocked. After the release of Season 1, Warzone will no longer be playable on PS4 and Xbox One.

According to Activision, Season 1 will begin “shortly” after Modern Warfare 4’s release on October 23, kicking off “a major year of content and seasonal experiences”. As is traditional, Warzone will integrate progression and content from the premium game.

Announced today via an Activision livestream, developer Infinity Ward confirmed that its new “gritty” and “authentic” Call of Duty will be set in Korea – and will also release on Nintendo Switch 2 for the first time.

Modern Warfare 4’s three main modes, as ever, are campaign, multiplayer, and DMZ. The game is described as “a new technical benchmark” for the franchise, built “exclusively” for the latest generation consoles and PC.