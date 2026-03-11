Acclaimed RPG Chained Echoes’ creator is suing its publisher because its physical edition still isn’t here two years later

The creator of critically acclaimed RPG Chained Echoes says he’s suing the company that was supposed to release the physical edition of the game.

The 16-bit inspired RPG’s Kickstarter campaign was launched in February 2019 and easily surpassed its funding goal, with more than 4,500 backers pledging €130,409 to fund the game’s release.

The digital edition of the game was released in December 2022, with a physical edition set to be released later by First Press Games.

In an update posted in June 2024, the game’s creator Matthias Linda told backers that the physical version of the game was approved by Sony and Nintendo at the end of 2023, and that the physical editions would eventually be released later in 2024.

However, in a new update posted today, Linda informed backers that he has still only received the standard PS4 edition, and that none of the other 13 products – including Regular, Retro and Collector’s Editions across PS4, Switch and PC, as well as a Japanese-themed Switch version and a CD soundtrack – have been released.

“It’s been a bit over 2 years since the physical copies were supposed to be released by First Press Games and so far in 2026 nothing has arrived except the regular PlayStation 4 edition,” Linda wrote to his backers.

“Because of that I had to make a decision – I am terminating my business relationship with FPG and I am preparing a lawsuit. This decision wasn’t easy and came after careful consideration. Please understand that for legal reasons I can not go into further details.”

Linda says Kickstarter backers have two options – they can either keep their pledge and wait for him to produce a new physical edition with a different publisher, or they can get a refund.

“For legal reasons I can only compensate backers who backed during the Kickstarter campaign,” he added. “If you decide to choose the first option, you may have to wait again. It is possible that new versions can only be produced once the lawsuit is over but we are looking into that option. You can get your refund anytime though. Rest assured.”

Chained Echoes was widely praised for its story and mechanics, earning it a Metacritic score of 90 and making it the fifth-best rated game of the year on the reviews aggregate site.