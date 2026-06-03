Acclaimed 10-player co-op platformer Pico Park is being delisted, after it was accidentally made permanently free last year

Critically acclaimed co-op platformer Pico Park is being delisted, meaning players only have a limited time to pick it up for free.

Pico Park (now known as Pico Park: Classic Edition) was originally released in 2016 and is a co-operative puzzle platformer for up to 10 players.

Last year the game’s developer Tecopark accidentally made it permanently free after deciding to update it, not realising they had fallen foul of Steam rules.

An update was added to the game in September 2026, adding online multiplayer for 2-10 players, updated graphics to match more recent Pico Park titles, Steam Input support and support for monitors running at 60Hz or higher.

Tecopark told players they would “keep it free for about a week” before starting to charge for it, but then realised this wasn’t actually possible because Steam limits how many times developers can make games free then change them back to paid titles.

As such, the developer was no longer able to charge for the game again, accidentally making it permanently free.

Now, eight months after this took place, Tecopark has announced they will be delisting the Classic Edition from Steam, meaning the only versions remaining will be the paid editions of Pico Park and Pico Park 2.

As such, players who haven’t already added the free Classic Edition to their Steam library may wish to do so now before it’s too late.

“Since we announced that the game would be free forever last October, many of you have played it. Thank you so much,” they said in a statement.

“After carefully considering how to continue the Pico Park series moving forward, we’ve decided to discontinue this free version. We’ll let you know once the exact date is set.

“If you’ve already downloaded the game, you can continue playing it. This was the very first Pico Park game, and it celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. Thank you for everything. The Pico Park series will continue, so stay tuned.”

At last year’s BitSummit indie festival in Kyoto, VGC went hands-on with the Switch 2 DLC for Pico Park 2, which adds mouse-based stages for the Joy-Con controllers.

“Pico Park 2 + Mouse Stage had me playing with three random strangers – all Japanese, naturally – and despite the language barrier we had an absolute blast working together to solve each of the game’s platforming-style puzzles,” we wrote.