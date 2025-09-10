Acclaim marks its return by announcing 9 new games

The resurrected Acclaim has announced the first nine games it will be publishing.

It was announced back in March that Acclaim – which declared bankruptcy on September 1, 2004 – had been resurrected, led by CEO Alex Josef, the former founder and CEO of Graffiti Games (Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion).

Now, in a presentation dubbed the Play Acclaim Showcase, the returning publisher revealed nine new titles by indie studios.

“We’re ecstatic to relaunch Acclaim with a lineup that captures our legacy of bold creativity and delivers fresh, unforgettable experiences,” Josef said in a statement.

“These games are just the beginning of our mission to redefine fun for players everywhere.”

The full list of games, complete with Acclaim’s own description, is as follows:

Tossdown

Developer: Fer Factor

​Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

“Deliver packages in a world where everything’s out to kill you, escape wild hazards and enemies, fight back using wacky power-ups and choose from a variety of perks to improve your chances of survival.”

Ground Zero Hero

Developer: Rowan Edmondson

​Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

“Ground Zero Hero is an action-roguelite with light survival elements set in a post-apocalyptic wasteland. Battle mutated freaks, absorb their radioactive guts, mutate yourself to gain new powers… and eat a lot of candy.”

Basketball Classics

Developer: Namo Gamo

​Coming to: Out now on PC, coming soon to Nintendo Switch

“5-on-5 Pro Basketball born from the golden era of sports games. This spiritual successor to the 8-bit ballers bridges the gap between retro and today’s simulation games.

“Side-scrolling, arcade action is paired with on-the-fly strategy. 3-button gameplay is easy to pick up, but it’s the dynamic play-calling that elevates this title beyond just long bombs and acrobatics.”

Pixel Washer

Developer: Valadria

​Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

“Step into the hooves of Pigxel, a plucky pig armed with a powerful power washer, tasked with cleaning up a messy town.

“Wielding your trusty washer, you’ll spray your way through a variety of exciting challenges.”

The Prisoning: Fletcher’s Quest

Developer: Elden Pixels

​Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

“Enter the mind of Fletcher Howie Jr, a game developer on the brink of physical and emotional burnout during the final stages of an intense project.

“After a visit to the psychologist that goes horribly wrong, you must escape your perilous mental prison in a Metroidvania drenched in anxiety based on a very true story.”

GRIDbeat

Developer: Ridiculous Games

​Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

“A rhythm-fueled cyber-dungeon crawler where every move must match the music or risk total system shutdown.

“You just breached Knoss.OS, the planet’s most fortified corporate network, and made off with a payload of priceless data. Now you’re trapped inside, hunted by rogue security protocols and hostile malware. Your only way out? Sync with the system. Move to the beat. And escape before the grid locks you down for good.”

Talaka

Developer: Potato Kid

​Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

“A fast-paced, combat-driven roguelite that brings Afro-Brazilian mythology to life in a vivid, hand-painted world unlike anything you’ve seen.”

HYPERyuki: Snowboard Syndicate

Developer: Wabisabi Design, Inc

​Coming to: PC & Consoles (TBA)

“Welcome to the Snowboard Syndicate! Race, compete, and explore the slopes as a colorful cast of unique characters!

“But what’s snowboarding without a little bit of drip? Through exploring and racing, you can unlock cosmetics such as designs for your snowboard and clothes to make sure you shine the brightest while shredding.”

Katanaut

Developer: Voidmaw

​Coming to: Out Now on PC, consoles TBA

“Katanaut is a fast-paced, Metroidvania-inspired action roguelite blending fluid combat and cosmic horror. Slash, dodge, and wield powerful abilities as you battle through a station sprawling with twisted, once-human horrors.

“Adapt, survive, and descend into the shadows to uncover dark secrets. ​Lovingly dubbed ‘Dead Space Cells’ by early fans.”