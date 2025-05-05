Accessory manufacturer Genki responds after being sued by Nintendo for showing off Switch 2 early

Accessory manufacturer Genki has responded to Nintendo’s trademark infringement lawsuit over its handling of sensitive Switch 2 information.

Nintendo recently filed a lawsuit against the company for showing off 3D-printed mockups of Nintendo Switch 2 ahead of Nintendo’s official announcement.

The suit accuses Genki’s parent company Human Things of trademark infringement, unfair competition, and false advertising and, if found in Nintendo’s favour, would require Genki to destroy all products related to Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2, and to cease using Nintendo’s trademarks again.

Genki has now posted a statement on X, stating that it’s currently consulting lawyers but will continue working as normal while discussions continue.

“You may have seen that Nintendo recently filed a lawsuit against us,” the statement reads. “We’re taking it seriously and working with legal counsel to respond thoughtfully.

“What we can say is this: Genki has always been an independent company focused on building innovative gaming accessories for the community we love. We’re proud of the work we’ve done, and we stand by the quality and originality of our products.

“While we can’t comment in detail, we’re continuing preparations to fulfill orders and showcase our newest products at PAX East this week. We’re grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received so far. We’ll share more when we can, but for now, we’re staying focused on doing what we do best: building gear for gamers.”

The most notable Switch 2 incident involving Genki came during the Consumer Electronics Show in January 2025, when the company’s exhibition page stated that it was “happy to discuss any Switch 2 info we may have as well as the stuff we’re making for it”.

Shortly after this, Genki CEO Edward Tsai “personally showed off the 3D-printed mockups and stated to different reporters that Genki had or had access to an authentic “Switch 2,” on which Genki based the mockups, renderings, and 3D-printed mockups,” according to the suit.

In January it was claimed that lawyers representing Nintendo approached Genki on the CES showfloor, and it’s alleged that despite this encounter the company went on to display a video at CES showing off a render of the then-unannounced Nintendo Switch 2, which included Nintendo trademarks such as the Nintendo Switch 2 logo.

As well as seeking the destruction of all of Genki’s Switch-related produces, Nintendo is also seeking to recover “all damages it has sustained as a result of Defendant’s infringement, unfair competition, and false advertising, and that said damages be trebled.”