AC Black Flag Resynced actor Matt Ryan ‘would love’ to play Edward Kenway in live-action

Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced actor Matt Ryan has said that he “would love,” to play Edward Kenway in live-action in an Assassin’s Creed movie.

The actor, who has returned to the role after over a decade in Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag Resynced, spoke to VGC earlier this month.

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced includes newly written and motion-captured scenes and missions, which also feature a newly recorded performance from Ryan.

When asked about the potential of playing Edward Kenway in a live-action capacity, Ryan said he would jump at the chance.

“I would love to do a live-action version,” Ryan said.

“That would have to fit the medium, whichever medium that was in, whatever is best for the story. Yeah, man, I would love to do a live-action version of playing Kenway. But all those things are out of your hands as an actor, so you kind of give it over to the gods, see what happens.”

Ryan went on to say that he believes Kenway’s story would make a great Assassin’s Creed movie, focusing on his transition from a jobbing pirate to an accomplished assassin.

“But, I also think that it would make a really good Assassin’s Creed movie. One thing I love about the narrative of the character is he starts off as a pirate, and he starts as a rogue and a peasant and a scoundrel and someone who’s trying to better his life, but he does have that good heart in him.

“The journey that he goes on, he finds his moral compass, you know, so in terms of you being introduced into the world of assassins through pirates, that seems like a really good platform for me, I probably shouldn’t be talking about this (laughs).”

After numerous reports about its existence, Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced was finally officially announced last month. The game will be released on PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC on July 9.