A24’s Death Stranding movie will be helmed by A Quiet Place: Day One’s director

A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski has been tapped to direct a film adaptation of Hideo Kojima’s Death Stranding.

As reported by Deadline, the director will begin working on the adaptation following the completion of his current project, Death of Robin Hood.

Sarnoski will write and direct the film. It is currently unknown how involved original creator Hideo Kojima will be in the project, however, Kojima Productions is co-producing the film with film giant A24.

It was announced last December that Kojima was working with A24 – the film distribution and production company behind movies like Everything Everywhere All At Once, Talk to Me, Uncut Gems, Midsommar, Lady Bird and Moonlight – to make a live-action Death Stranding film.

Kojima said he chose to work with A24 because he didn’t want to make an expensive blockbuster action movie.

“I have no intention of directing it myself, so I am involved with the producer in terms of the plot, etc,” Kojima explained. “The other film companies that had approached me had mostly offered to make it with a big budget and lots of explosions’, but I didn’t want that. I want to make a slightly different kind of film with A24.”

Death Stranding 2 will be released on PlayStation 5 on June 26.

The Collector’s Edition – which will cost $230 – will include a 15-inch statue, Dollman figurine, art cards, and a letter from Kojima, as well as various in-game rewards.

Kojima Productions also announced it will be launching a music tour featuring music from both Death Stranding games, which will be touring worldwide starting in November.