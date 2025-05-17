A year after release, Activision is winding down Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

A little over a year after its release, Activision is pulling Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile from the App Store and Google Play Store, and ending support for the game.

Released in March 2024, the iOS and Android game is co-developed by Activision’s Shanghai, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Solid State studios, and supports shared progression with the console and PC versions of Warzone.

It’s Call of Duty’s second mobile game, after 2019’s Call of Duty Mobile, which is developed by TiMi Studio and continues to be supported.

In a statement published on Friday, Activision said it has decided to end support for Warzone Mobile because it has “not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences”.

Effectively immediately, players will no longer be able to purchase digital currency, and no further seasonal content will be released for Warzone Mobile.

From Sunday, May 18, the game will no longer be available to download from stores. Players who have the game installed before this date will be able to continue to play online matches, however.

“Going forward, we will be streamlining the scope of the game,” the statement reads. “This decision was made after careful consideration of various factors, and while we’re proud of the accomplishment in bringing Call of Duty: Warzone to mobile in an authentic way, it unfortunately has not met our expectations with mobile-first players like it has with PC and console audiences.”

It continued: “We know that this news may be disappointing, and we truly appreciate the support, passion, feedback, and dedication from our community. We have special incentives for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile players in Call of Duty: Mobile and encourage our players to try it for free.”