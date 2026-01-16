A week after talking up The Division 3, boss Julian Gerighty has left Ubisoft for EA

A week after talking up the in-development Division 3, series creative director Julian Gerighty has left Ubisoft’s Massive studio to join Electronic Arts, it’s been confirmed.

In a statement on social media, Ubisoft confirmed that The Division series and Star Wars Outlaws lead has joined Battlefield Studios.

“While we’ll miss him, his mark will live on at Massive and we’ll continue to bring the world he’s been part of creating to our players for years to come,” it said.

“For our players, don’t worry, Agents. Our teams who built this world with Julian are still here, carrying it forward with an ambitious, unchanged commitment for the future with The Division 2, The Division 2: Survivors, The Division Resurgence and The Division 3.”

In a further statement, Ubisoft said Division veterans Yannick Banchereau and Mathias Karlson would continue as creative directors for The Division 2 and The Division 3, while Massive veteran Magnus Jansen has rejoined to lead extraction mode The Division 2: Survivors.

Gerighty said in his own statement: “Agents! Quick update from the Base Of Operations: It’s time for me to hang up my go bag (keeping the watch) as I go on another grand adventure.

“The Division future burns bright, and I can’t wait for you to discover what the teams have been working on. Long live The Division and Godspeed!”

It’s not clear what role Gerighty will take at Battlefield Studios. His appointment comes shortly after the traffic death of Battlefield franchise boss Vince Zampella, who died in a car accident in December.

The Division boss’s departure comes a week after he appeared on a digital showcase to talk up the third game. Last October, Ubisoft was also forced to deny rumors Gerighty was set to leave the company, calling them “far from true”.

Earlier this week, Ubisoft announced a proposed organizational restructuring at Massive, which it said could result in 55 people losing their jobs.