A Ubisoft racer is the next game set to get a movie adaptation

Another movie adaptation of a video game has been announced, and this time it’s a Ubisoft IP.

Riders Republic is set to be made into a film, with production being handled by Gaumont and Ubisoft Film & Television, according to a Deadline report.

The film will be directed by Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah – collectively billed as Adil & Bilall – who were responsible for directing the third and fourth Bad Boys movies, Bad Boys for Life and Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

It will also be written by Noé Debré, who previously wrote Dheepan, which was awarded the Palme d’Or at Cannes in 2015.

According to the report, the Riders Republic film will be set in the Alps and will focus on stunts and humour in an attempt to capture the game’s tone.

Riders Republic was released in October 2021 and has players taking part in mountain biking, skiing, snowboarding, skateboarding and wingsuit flying. Players can also compete in 64-player Mass Races. The live service game is currently in its 14th season.

Ubisoft Film & Television (formerly known as Ubisoft Motion Pictures) previously released live-action movies based on Assassin’s Creed in 2016, and Werewolves Within in 2021. It also co-produced such TV series as Rabbids Invasion, Mythic Quest and the Netflix show Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix.

The company has numerous other movies and TV shows in development, including a live-action Just Dance movie with Sony‘s Screen Gems, a Watch Dogs film co-produced by Regency, and live-action and animated Netflix shows based on Assassin’s Creed.

During its latest earnings release, Ubisoft revealed that it had decided to delay major unannounced titles to give them additional development time, pointing to its decision to delay Assassin’s Creed Shadows late last year, and its subsequent successful release and positive reception earlier this year.

Although the publisher didn’t specify which games were delayed, its statement strongly suggested they were titles in its biggest franchises, such as Assassin’s Creed, Far Cry, Ghost Recon and Rainbow Six.

“As a consequence, FY2026-27 and FY2027-28 will see significant growth vs. FY2025-26 on the back of strong content coming from the Group’s largest brands,” it said.