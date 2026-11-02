A trailer for a remake of the original Persona appears to have leaked online.

The footage, which was shared on YouTube without warning by a new account, appears to show a montage consisting of gameplay footage, combat and dialogue.

It also appears similar to the recent Persona 3 and 4 remakes, but with a modiifed UI, and contains remixed versions of music from the original game.

While these days there’s always the possibility that videos like this can be created using AI – and that as such it can’t be considered truly confirmed until there’s an official reveal – the general consensus from Persona fans appears to be belief that the footage is legitimate, though there’s debate over whether it’s actual gameplay or an internal pitch video to get a remake greenlit.

Neither Sega nor Atlus has confirmed that a remake of the original Persona is in development, but one of the series’ producers was recently speaking about the possibility of one.

In August, Persona 4 Revival producer Kazuhisa Wada was asked by Gamer Braves whether fans would ever see Persona and Persona 2 remakes, or Atlus‘s focus was shifting entirely to Persona 6 once Persona 4 Revival is released.

“At this point, I can’t say for sure,” Wada replied. “But personally, I think it’s something we should definitely do. I think we have to do it.”

The first game in the series, Revelations: Persona, was released on the PS1 in 1996, and later ported to PSP in 2009 with an updated UI, increased battle speed, balancing adjustments and a new soundtrack.

This was followed by Persona 2: Innocent Sin and Persona 2: Eternal Punishment, two separate games released on PS1 in 1999 and 2000 respectively. Both games were ported to PSP in 2011 and 2012 respectively.

Since then, Persona, Persona 2: Innocent Sin and Persona 2: Eternal Punishment have generally lain dormant as Atlus continues to favour the more recent third, fourth and fifth entries in the series, which have received numerous remakes and spin-offs.