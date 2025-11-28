A trademark for Control: Resonant appears to have been filed by Remedy

A new trademark related to Control appears to have been filed by Remedy Entertainment.

As spotted by MP1st, the trademark was filed on Thursday and is for the name ‘Control Resonant’.

Although the word Control could be trademarked for any number of things, this particular trademark was filed under the typical categories most video game related trademarks are filed under, most notably the category which includes “computer gaming software” and numerous other forms of digital entertainment.

It was also filed in Finland (where Remedy is based) by Nordia Attorneys at Law, a legal entity which has represented Remedy for previous trademark filings, making it all but certain that Control Resonant is a Remedy title.

What’s less certain, however, is exactly what Control Resonant could be. Although it’s most likely to the new name for Control 2, the range of categories it’s filed under means it could also be any number of other things, such as a DLC expansion (either for the first game or the upcoming sequel), or a movie, TV show or book in the Control universe.

Given that The Game Awards takes place on December 11 and that Remedy is often involved in the show, it could be that Control Resonant will be officially announced there.

Control 2 is currently in development at Remedy Entertainment, where it is being co-financed by Annapurna. Last year Remedy announced that Control 2 will be an action RPG, but shared no further details beyond this.

Annapurna also previously announced plans to bring Remedy IP, including Control and Alan Wake, to “film, TV and beyond”, which is why it’s not yet fully guaranteed that Control Resonant is a game.

VGC’s Control review called the supernatural action adventure game “Remedy’s finest creation since the original Max Payne”, but FBC: Firebreak, a PvE first-person shooter set in the Control universe, performed so badly at launch that the company had to issue a profit warning to shareholders, after which its CEO left his role “with immediate effect”.