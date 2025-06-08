A teaser trailer for a new Plague Tale game has leaked

A new Plague Tale game from developer Asobo Studio has leaked ahead of an official announcement which could be made later today.

The existence of a third entry in the Plague Tale series was reportedly first revealed in a since-deleted Threads post from publisher Focus Entertainment.

A teaser trailer for the game, which is viewable below, also seemingly confirms its title, launch window and target platforms. Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy will be released for Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC in 2026.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is a third-person action-adventure stealth game originally released in 2019. It tells the story of a young girl called Amicia in 14th century France, who has to help her brother Hugo escape the Inquisition and avoid swarms of rats during the Black Death pandemic.

A direct sequel, A Plague Tale: Requiem, followed in 2022. It saw the siblings setting sail to a mysterious island in the Mediterranean Sea on a quest to find a cure for Hugo’s illness.

Given the proximity of the Resonance: A Plague Tale Legacy leak to Sunday’s Xbox Games Showcase, it’s logical to assume that the game’s official reveal could take place during Microsoft’s event.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 will air on June 8 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK time, followed by a second showcase focused on The Outer Worlds 2.

Microsoft has said the Games Showcase will feature looks at upcoming titles from its first-party studios, “in addition to incredible new titles from our third-party partners across the globe”.

Sega is reportedly set to announce a Persona 4 remake at today’s Xbox event.