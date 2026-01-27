A surprise Kirby Air Riders update adds a new game mode and GameShare support

Kirby Air Riders has received a major new software update, which adds a new game mode, support for GameShare, and dozens of balance changes.

Kirby Air Riders version 1.3.0 is available now. The headline changes include support for GameShare, which allows multiple Nintendo Switch owners to share one copy of a game via wireless communication, a new game mode, Grand Prix, and a new ruleset.

In Grand Prix, players face off in multiple races, with the winner of the series being determined by points gained after each race.

Several characters and vehicles have also received balance changes. This update also brings with it dozens of bug fixes, which have been detailed in the game’s patch notes, available here.

Update 1.3.0 also brings with it minor quality of life changes. Players can now delete individual records for each machine in Personal Best.

Search conditions for the Machine Market have also been adjusted, with the “popular” search tab being replaced with “random”, potentially to avoid more PG player designs gaining notoriety.

The version of the game that players are using will also now be displayed in the bottom corner when players complete Time Attack, presumably to ensure players battling for fastest times can verify which balance conditions a specific time was set under.

VGC’s Kirby Air Riders review called it a “pleasant Switch 2 surprise”, and “a great little racing game with engaging modes”.

“Kirby Air Riders really didn’t need a combined 107 minutes of Nintendo Direct presentations to sell players on its merits, because it only takes a few races to see how fun it can be,” we wrote.

“City Trial mode’s imbalanced win conditions will divide players, but the brilliantly diverse Road Trip (which is built with multiple playthroughs in mind) and the hefty 750-mission Checklist ensure solo players have plenty to do.”