A six-game collection of retro Rugrats titles is coming next month

A six-game compilation of retro games based on Rugrats is coming next month.

Rugrats Retro Rewind Collection is being released on PS5 and Nintendo Switch by Limited Run, with a digital release coming on May 15.

Pre-orders are also being taken for a physical edition, with the pre-order period running from May 1-31.

The compilation contains the following six titles, two of which have multiple versions (for a total of eight games):

Rugrats: Search for Reptar (PS1)

(PS1) The Rugrats Movie (Game Boy)

(Game Boy) The Rugrats Movie (Game Boy Color)

(Game Boy Color) Rugrats: Time Travelers (Game Boy Color)

(Game Boy Color) Rugrats: Studio Tour (PS1)

(PS1) Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (PS1)

(PS1) Rugrats in Paris: The Movie (Game Boy Color)

(Game Boy Color) Rugrats: Castle Capers (Game Boy Advance)

According to Limited Run, each game will have a number of options typical in emulated collections, such as screen filters, save states and a rewind feature, as well as a music player.

The physical release will come in a Standard Edition and a Deluxe Edition.

The Deluxe Edition includes a copy of the Standard Edition as well as a PS1-style CD case (which can hold either the Switch cartridge or the PS5 disc), a CD soundtrack, a Reptar puzzle piece keychain and a sticker sheet.

“When Rugrats: Search for Reptar first launched on the original PlayStation console in 1998, it marked the beginning of an exciting journey for Tommy Pickles and his pint-sized gang of friends and foes,” Limited Run said in a statement.

“Spanning six fun and memorable titles, the series took the team banding together to seek out lost jigsaw pieces, embarking upon an exciting mission to rescue Dil, Tommy’s cheeky sibling, and adventures through exciting historical locations, plus hijinks at a movie studio and fun capers through an exhilarating theme park in Paris. “