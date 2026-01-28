A seven-game retro compilation of Ren & Stimpy games has been announced

A seven-game compilation of 8-bit and 16-bit Ren & Stimpy games has been announced.

Ren & Stimpy: Happy, Happy, Joy, Joy Collection is coming to Switch, PS4 and PC, Limited Run Games has confirmed.

The compilation will consist of the following games:

The Ren and Stimpy Show: Space Cadet Adventures (Game Boy)

(Game Boy) The Ren and Stimpy Show: Veediots! (SNES)

(SNES) The Ren and Stimpy Show: Veediots! (Game Boy)

(Game Boy) The Ren and Stimpy Show: Buckeroo$! (NES)

(NES) The Ren and Stimpy Show: Buckeroo$! (SNES)

(SNES) The Ren and Stimpy Show: Time Warp (SNES)

(SNES) The Ren and Stimpy Show: Fire Dogs (SNES)

Because the compilation appears to focus mainly on the Ren & Stimpy games released on Nintendo platforms, this does mean the compilation is missing Quest for the Shaven Yak on Game Gear / Master System, and Stimpy’s Invention on Mega Drive / Genesis, the latter of which is generally agreed to be the best Ren & Stimpy game.

The compilation will include rewind, quick save and other modern emulation features, as well as a music player and a museum containing artwork.

Open pre-orders for the compilation will start on January 30 on the Limited Run Games site, and will run until March 1.

As well as the standard $34.99 boxed edition there will also be a $69.99 Classic Edition, which comes in a box that looks like a VHS tape, and contains a steelcase inside.

Finally, a $109.00 Collector’s Edition includes everything from the Classic Edition plus a poster, a mini cartridge replica collection, five trading cards, a CD soundtrack, an acrylic standee diorama and six ‘crazy caps’ (which are like Pogs).

Although Ren & Stimpy haven’t starred in their own console game since the mid 1990s, the Nickelodeon characters have been making recent appearances in crossover titles such as Nickelodeon Kart Racers 3 and Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.