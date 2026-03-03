‘A serenity soon to be disturbed’: Bandai Namco will reveal ‘a new RPG’ this week

Bandai Namco will reveal a new role-playing game this week, it’s announced.

According to a video premiere on YouTube, the unnamed game will be revealed on Friday, March 5, at 3pm PST / 6pm EST / 11pm GMT.

“A serenity soon to be disturbed,” reads a description from the publisher.

The company has also shared a brief teaser clip on social media, which shows an anime-style character carrying a sword and shield.

Coming soon, a new RPG from Bandai Namco.

More to come March 5, 15:00 PDT / March 6, 00:00 CET. pic.twitter.com/czza5g2lWQ — Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe (@BandaiNamcoEU) March 3, 2026

Bandai Namco’s most famous role-playing game series include the Tales of franchise, which hasn’t seen a brand new instalment since 2021’s Tales of Arise.

The publisher is also known for Sword Art Online, Super Robot Wars, and Scarlet Nexus.

The most recent Tales series entry was Tales of Graces f Remastered, which was released for Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in January 2025.

The remastered version of Tales of Graces, which was originally released in 2009, featured improved graphics, quality-of-life enhancements, and over 80 pieces of DLC, according to Bandai Namco.