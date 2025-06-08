A sequel to Obsidian’s Grounded is coming next month

Summer Game Fest 2023


Grounded 2 is coming to Xbox Game Preview in July

Grounded 2 has been announced at the Xbox Games Showcase.

The game is coming to Xbox Game Preview on July 29, on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

It’s the second of three games that will be released by Obsidian this year, after Avowed, with The Outer Worlds 2 coming in October.

More to follow…

