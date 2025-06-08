A sequel to Obsidian’s Grounded is coming next month
Grounded 2 is coming to Xbox Game Preview in July
Grounded 2 has been announced at the Xbox Games Showcase.
The game is coming to Xbox Game Preview on July 29, on Xbox Series X/S and PC.
It’s the second of three games that will be released by Obsidian this year, after Avowed, with The Outer Worlds 2 coming in October.
More to follow…
