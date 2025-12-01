A Rockstar animator has seemingly included GTA 6 animations in their demo reel

A demo reel showcasing a video game character animator’s work seemingly includes animations from Grand Theft Auto 6.

As spotted by Reddit user throwaway-sadkid8012, the video, which appears to be from animator Benjamin Chue, was posted on Vimeo and shows some of Chue’s work, mainly from Rockstar games.

The two-minute montage includes work-in-progress clips from Red Dead Redemption 2, Max Payne 3 and Grand Theft Auto 5, but the first two clips were described as being from the upcoming Grand Theft Auto 6.

The video has since been taken offline, but not before users were able to download it and re-upload it, sharing it online.

The first clip shows a male character removing a rental bike from a stand, turning it around and getting on it, followed by a second animation of them returning the bike to the stand and getting off.

This appears to suggest the player will be able to rent bikes in the game, with some Reddit users noting that rental bike stands can be spotted at one point in the game’s latest trailer.

The bike in Chue’s clip says ‘LomBike’ on the frame, suggesting not only a play on the real life LimeBike rental bicycles, but also that the in-game bikes are funded by banking company Lombank, previously seen in GTA 4 and 5 (much like the Santander-sponsored rental bikes in London).

The second clip shows two animations of a female character – likely protagonist Lucia – getting off a pickup truck. In the first animation she’s seen sitting in the back of the truck and swinging round to jump off it, whereas in the second she’s standing on the roof before jumping onto the back, then onto the road.

Assuming these animations are retained in the game, this doesn’t necessarily mean they will be seen in actual gameplay. Some of the other clips in Chue’s demo reel show animations from cutscenes, meaning the animation for jumping off the truck – which some players may find too long if they’re in a shootout – may only end up being seen in one scene.

Grand Theft Auto 6 was previously supposed to release in Fall 2025, until Rockstar announced that the game had been moved back to May 26, 2026. Rockstar then stated last month that the game has been delayed again, this time until November 19, 2026.

“We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve,” Rockstar said in a statement.