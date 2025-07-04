A Resident Evil strategy game will be revealed next week, from Kingdom Hearts’ co-creator

A new mobile strategy game in the Resident Evil franchise has been announced.

Resident Evil: Survival Unit is being developed by Joycity (3on3 FreeStyle Rebound) and Aniplex (Demon Slayer -The Hinokami Chronicles 2). Both developers will work in “close collaboration” with Capcom.

The game will be fully revealed next week during an online showcase. The Resident Evil Survival Unit online showcase will take place on Thursday, July 10, 2025, at 10 PM UTC/11 PM UK/6 PM ET.

Significantly, it’s been revealed that Shinji Hashimoto is involved in the project. Hashimoto is best known for his time at Square Enix, where he co-created the Kingdom Hearts series.

He also served as the brand manager for the Final Fantasy series for a decade, and as a member of the Square Enix board of directors. Hashimoto retired from Square Enix in 2022, before moving on to work at Sony Music Entertainment Japan.

The next mainline Resident Evil game, Resident Evil Requiem, was announced at Summer Game Fest.

The game will mark a “bold shift for the franchise,” according to Capcom, and stars Grace Ashcroft, the daughter of Resident Evil Outbreak’s Alyssa, an FBI analyst investigating a series of mysterious deaths in Raccoon City, 30 years after it was bombed in the events of Resident Evil 3.

“Requiem, initially at least, looks like a familiar successor to the first-person games RE7 and Village, with Ashcroft trapped in some sort of gothic hospital,” VGC wrote in a recent Resident Evil Requiem preview.

“As the player progresses further through the dimly lit corridors, with flickering lights casting unsettling shadows across the environment, it’s clear that in this section at least, Requiem really does feel like the traditional survival horror we were promised.”