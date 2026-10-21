A remaster of the Shrek 2 game from 2004 has been announced via a GTA-like trailer

Port and remaster specialist Aspyr has officially announced Shrek 2 Remastered.

Revealed via a trailer that parodies the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailers, Shrek 2 Remastered will be released on November 10 – just nine days before Rockstar‘s title – on PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Switch 2, Switch and PC.

Shrek 2 was originally released on PlayStation 2, GameCube and Xbox back in 2004, and sold more than 4 million units.

While the PC version of Shrek 2 was a single-player 3D platformer, the console version – which is the version being remastered by Aspyr – was an action game where the player controlled a team of four characters, each with their own abilities.

This meant the game allowed for co-op for up to four players, something Shrek 2 Remastered retains either locally, online or as a combination of the two.

According to Aspyr, everything in Shrek 2 “has been rebuilt” with improved textures, an enhanced user interface and 4K resolution on systems that support it (everything except the original Switch, essentially).

A new Photo mode will also let players take their own gameplay snapshots, while a Cheats Menu has been added to make the game easier for some players.

It’s possible that Shrek 2 Remastered was originally supposed to be released to accompany Shrek 5, the anticipated fifth main film in the Shrek series and the first since Shrek Forever After was released 16 years ago.

Shrek 5 was originally supposed to be released in July 2026, but was then pushed back to December 2026, with Illumination’s Minions & Monsters taking the summer slot instead.

It’s now ret to release on June 30, 2027, almost a full year after its originally planned date.