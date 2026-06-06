A remaster of 2002 game Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee is reportedly coming this year

A cult fighting game from 2002 is reportedly set to be remastered and re-released this year.

Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee Remastered is currently in development, according to Dealabs writer billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of correctly revealing information on upcoming hardware and software

The remaster is reportedly being handled by Pipeworks – the US studio that worked on the original game – and will be published by Atari.

According to the insider, the game will be released on November 3, making it one of a handful of titles daring to release near Grand Theft Auto 6‘s November 19 launch.

The game will be coming to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Nintendo Switch 2, with a PC version “likely” but not yet able to be confirmed by billbil-kun. It is said to cost $29.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, and $39.99 on Switch 2. PS5 and Switch 2 will also be getting a physical edition.

Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee was originally released on GameCube in October 2002, before being ported to Xbox in April 2003.

The game told the story of hostile alien species the Vortaak taking control of Earth’s strongest monsters and threatening to use them to destroy the planet unless Earth submits to the Vortaak’s demands.

One monster – the one chosen by the player – manages to escape the Vortaak’s mind control and has to defeat all the other monsters, then teleport to the Vortaak’s ship and defeat Mechagodzilla to save the Earth.

The original game initially featured three playable monsters – ’90s Godzilla, Anguirus and Megalon – but this can eventually be expanded to 12 through unlockables.

According to billbil-kun, the remaster will include a revised unlocking system (with monsters, locations and gallery items now able to be unlocked in any order) as well as extra single-player campaigns for each monster.

As well as graphics that have been entirely remastered from the ground up, the game will also include a new online multiplayer mode in addition to the local co-op mode that was in the 2002 original.