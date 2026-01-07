A rating has leaked an unannounced Life is Strange sequel with ‘strong language’ and ‘drug use’

The video game ratings board, PEGI, has leaked an unannounced Life is Strange title.

According to a description published by the ratings board, ‘Life is Strange: Reunion’ is coming to PlayStation 5, published by Square Enix.

The rating includes the following description for the game: “Chloe Price was Max Caulfield’s partner in time… Losing her is Max’s greatest regret. Now Chloe has come to Caledon University.

“Haunted by nightmares and impossible memories, Chloe needs Max’s help. But Max is already in crisis: in three days, a deadly inferno will destroy the campus.”

According to the PEGI rating, the unannounced game features depictions of the use of illegal drugs. “During a party scene, the player is offered wine and is given the option to take a sip,” it says. “The player character realises that she has been spiked from the drink that she sipped on and is experiencing hallucinations.”

According to the listing, the game recaps the previous games from the series, “which includes a scene where a girl is shot in the torso before she is then seen lying on the ground with blood seeping through her shirt”.

It continues: “Much of the violence in the game is implied; a building is set on fire and people are heard inside screaming for help. This game also contains the use of strong language, including ‘fuck’. Milder bad language is also present, including ‘asshole’, ‘piss’ and ‘shit’.”

Deck Nine, the studio behind recent Life is Strange games and The Expanse: A Telltale Series, was reported to be working on a follow-up to Life is Strange: Double Exposure last year.

The Colorado, US-based studio has been rocked by multiple waves of layoffs in recent years. In 2024, it laid off an unspecified number of staff, months after it laid off 20% of its workforce.