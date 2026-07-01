A rating for Metroid Ravenous has reportedly been spotted before quickly being removed

A rating for a potential unannounced Metroid game was reportedly spotted today.

As reported by Universo Nintendo, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security briefly listed a new game called Metroid Ravenous.

The listing was quickly removed from the site, but not before the site’s editor captured a screenshot of the listing.

The short listing doesn’t give much information on the game, other than a 2026 production year.

Given the length of time it took to develop Metroid Prime 4, if Metroid Ravenous is a new game it’s highly unlikely to be another first-person adventure (unless it’s a DLC expansion for Metroid Prime 4).

Should the listing be legit, it’s far more likely to be another 2.5D side-scrolling Metroid game, given that Metroid Dread was released five years ago and was a critical success for Nintendo.

Developed by Spanish studio MercurySteam (also known for Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Metroid: Samus Returns), Metroid Dread was a Nintendo Switch exclusive set after the events of Metroid Fusion, making it the last chronological game in Metroid’s storyline to date.

🚨 IMPORTANTE | Ministério da Justiça e Segurança Pública do Brasil vaza existência de Metroid Ravenous para o Nintendo Switch 2 via Classificação Indicativa



Listagem já apagada do sistema brasileiro indica 2026 como ano de produção

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thx crbzxd pelo aviso. pic.twitter.com/Q8mVc7uvbk — 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) July 1, 2026

It was announced back in 2023 that MercurySteam was working on “two large undisclosed titles”, one of which was a fantasy title. This turned out to be Blades of Fire, which was released last year, but the other title has still yet to be revealed.

VGC’s 5-star Metroid Dread review called it “the comeback fans have been waiting for”, adding: “With a near-perfect balance of nods to the past and fresh ideas, Metroid Dread brings cinematic flair, fast-paced action and a surprising story to the side-scrolling classic.”