🚨 IMPORTANTE | Ministério da Justiça e Segurança Pública do Brasil vaza existência de Metroid Ravenous para o Nintendo Switch 2 via Classificação Indicativa— 'Necro' Felipe #UnivNintendo (@necrolipe) July 1, 2026
Listagem já apagada do sistema brasileiro indica 2026 como ano de produção
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thx crbzxd pelo aviso. pic.twitter.com/Q8mVc7uvbk
A rating for Metroid Ravenous has reportedly been spotted before quickly being removed
A new Metroid game announcement could be imminent
A rating for a potential unannounced Metroid game was reportedly spotted today.
As reported by Universo Nintendo, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice and Public Security briefly listed a new game called Metroid Ravenous.
The listing was quickly removed from the site, but not before the site’s editor captured a screenshot of the listing.
The short listing doesn’t give much information on the game, other than a 2026 production year.
Given the length of time it took to develop Metroid Prime 4, if Metroid Ravenous is a new game it’s highly unlikely to be another first-person adventure (unless it’s a DLC expansion for Metroid Prime 4).
Should the listing be legit, it’s far more likely to be another 2.5D side-scrolling Metroid game, given that Metroid Dread was released five years ago and was a critical success for Nintendo.
Developed by Spanish studio MercurySteam (also known for Castlevania: Lords of Shadow and Metroid: Samus Returns), Metroid Dread was a Nintendo Switch exclusive set after the events of Metroid Fusion, making it the last chronological game in Metroid’s storyline to date.
It was announced back in 2023 that MercurySteam was working on “two large undisclosed titles”, one of which was a fantasy title. This turned out to be Blades of Fire, which was released last year, but the other title has still yet to be revealed.
VGC’s 5-star Metroid Dread review called it “the comeback fans have been waiting for”, adding: “With a near-perfect balance of nods to the past and fresh ideas, Metroid Dread brings cinematic flair, fast-paced action and a surprising story to the side-scrolling classic.”