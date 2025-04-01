A PUBG dating sim has been released for April Fool’s, portraying each of its guns as schoolgirls

PUBG Battlegrounds has received a limited-time dating sim, to mark April Fool’s Day.

Although clearly intended as an April Fool’s joke, Winner Winner Romantic Dinner is a genuine dating game which can be played on the PUBG website until April 29.

Created in collaboration with Krafton‘s AI game development studio ReLU Games, the dating sim has players attending a school and looking for romance.

Somewhat unusually, all the girls at the school are human representations of the weapons in PUBG, from Molly Tova (a fiery redhead based on Molotov Cocktails) to AUG-chan (based on the AUG rifle), who plays for the school band, AWSD.

Players are also encouraged to use a microphone to take part in mic-based mini-games, though these are optional.

The game has three different endings, and reaching each one will unlock 10 Contraband Coupons for use in PUBG Battlegrounds, as well as a nameplate showing one of the girls from the game. By earning all three endings, the player can also unlock a new spray, emblem and 500 G-Coin.

“Your trusted firearms – those who have fought alongside you, sharing victories and defeats – they are no longer just tools of war,” the game’s description reads. “Now, they are special beings who can spend time with you, share their feelings, and maybe, just maybe, steal your heart.”

As well as the dating sim, PUBG Battlegrounds itself will get an in-game event called Land, Love, Survive, which lasts until April 8 and encourages co-op play.

PUBG Battlegrounds isn’t the only game potentially getting an unexpected dating sim for April Fool’s Day.

Last year Palworld developer Pocketpair announced a ‘fake’ dating game called Palworld: More Than Just Pals on April Fool’s Day, but this year it’s announced it again, this time with an accompanying Steam page, suggesting it may actually be a real project.

According to the game’s Steam description, Palworld: More Than Just Pals is a “dream school romance” sim, in which players can befriend Pals, then decide whether to befriend them, romance them or eat them.