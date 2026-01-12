A poster for The Division: Definitive Edition has reportedly appeared at a Ubisoft event in Japan

A poster for The Division: Definitive Edition has reportedly been seen at a Ubisoft event in Japan.

The poster, which was posted to social media overnight by several users, including @729_yaso, @tubeboze, and @domen0204, appears to be legitimate, as it was was reportedly spotted as FPS Day, an eSports event focused on Rainbow Six: Siege, XDefiant, and Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.

A 10th anniversary panel celebrating a decade of The Division was set to take place today at the event.

A Definitive Edition of The Division has yet to be officially announced at the time of writing. VGC has contacted Ubisoft for comment.

Tom Clancy’s The Division was released in 2016. The game follows the aftermath of a viral pandemic that has swept New York City. Due to the smallpox-like disease spreading from person to person via cash, it was dubbed ‘the Dollar Flu’ in-game.

Players take on missions to collect higher tiers of gear. The game’s best loot can be found in the Dark Zone, which features tougher enemies. Any loot found in this Dark Zone must be exfiltrated successfully via helicopter in order to be used in-game.

The Division 3 was announced in 2023, but nothing from the game has been shown publicly. Recently, executive producer Julian Gerighty claimed that The Division 3 will have “as big an impact as The Division 1.”

Gerighty, who returned to The Division franchise in 2023 with the announcement of the third game in the series, has described the game as a “monster.”

“The Division 3 is in production, right? This is not a secret; it’s been announced. It’s shaping up to be a monster,” Gerighty said.

“Within these walls at Massive, we are working extremely hard on something that I think will have as big an impact as Division 1 was.”