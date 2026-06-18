A pop-up Valorant themed pub run by UK YouTuber Big John opens in London this weekend

Riot Games is partnering with a UK internet personality to open a pop-up pub based on Valorant this weekend.

The Phoenix Arms will be open from June 19-21 to celebrate the finals of Masters London, where the world’s best Valorant players will compete at the Copper Box Arena in Stratford, East London.

Outside the arena, at the Hackney Bridge complex, Riot Games will be running the Masters London Fan Fest, where members of the Valorant community will be able to meet up, attend live Q&As with special guests and take part in community challenges.

It’s here where attendees will find the Phoenix Arms, a classic British pub where players can have a drink.

The Phoenix Arms will be decorated with team flags and Valorant themed memorabilia, as well as custom pub signage. It will also have live match screenings, similar to football screenings in actual pubs, where fans can watch their favourite teams in action.

The pub will also be attended by John Fisher, better known as Big John, a UK internet personality known for his food reviews on YouTube and his catchphrase “BOSH”.

Big John initially went viral in 2022 for his large orders of Chinese food, and now has more than 550,000 followers on TikTok and 77,000 subscribers to his YouTube channel where he reviews various takeaways. He’s also become known for speaking out against anti-Chinese racism in the UK.

Riot Games says Fisher will be the pub’s ‘landlord’, but it’s not known whether this means he will be present for all three days or will only make the occasional appearance.