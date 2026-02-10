A Pokémon Pokopia demo will be available to play at the Pokémon European Championships this weekend

Attendees of this weekend’s Pokémon European International Championships will have the chance to play a hands-on demo of Pokémon Pokopia.

The Pokémon European International Championships take place from February 13 to February 15 in London’s Excel exhibition center. As well as the yearly tournament where players of all Pokémon disciplines compete on the road to the Pokémon World Championships, side activities for Pokémon fans are held all weekend.

For this weekend’s event, The Pokémon Company and Nintendo have announced that fans will be able to play the upcoming life simulation game, Pokémon Pokopia. Other EUIC events include signings with Pokémon TCG artists, meet and greets, and panels.

The event will also run alongside the yearly pop-up Pokémon Center. Tickets to the event and reservations for the Pokémon Center have sold out.

Pokémon Pokopia, which is being developed by Koei Tecmo and Game Freak, will be released on March 5 for Nintendo Switch 2.

In Pokopia, players play as a Ditto, who takes on the appearance of a human. As Ditto, the player will befriend other Pokémon to rebuild an island.

Earlier this year, Nintendo confirmed that Pokémon Pokopia will use the controversial Game-Key Card system for the game’s physical release.

Game-Key Cards have attracted criticism from some for the fact that they contain no more than a digital activation key for game titles, rather than any game data.

The main difference between a Game-Key Card title and a digital download is that the former can be resold and will work on other Switch 2 systems, without the need for Virtual Game Card lending.