A PlayStation State of Play focusing on 007 First Light is coming this week

The next PlayStation State of Play has been confirmed.

This week, PlayStation will hold a State of Play presentation focused on 007 First Light, the upcoming James Bond game from IO Interactive.

“In this upcoming State of Play, tune in for over 30 minutes of gameplay featuring a playthrough of Bond’s first mission as an MI6 recruit,” according to IO.

“The action includes everything from high-speed car chases to on-foot stealth sequences and shootouts. Stay tuned after the playthrough for insights from IO Interactive on the intense espionage gameplay.”

The stream will be live on PlayStation’s Twitch and YouTube channels on September 3 at 11am PT / 7pm BST / 8pm CEST.

VGC recently spoke to IO Interactive franchise director Jonathan Lacaille about the upcoming spy thriller.

In a post on the PlayStation Blog earlier this year, IO Interactive claimed that the game will be enhanced for PlayStation 5 Pro, using PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) and having optimized performance, with the game playable at 60 FPS in Quality Mode.

Studio CEO Hakan Abrak stated back in January 2021 that the game won’t lean on previous Bond movies or actors, and that IO instead intends to build a James Bond universe from scratch.

In an interview last October, Abrak said players wouldn’t have to wait much longer for more information, telling IGN that the game’s production was “going amazingly well”.

“I know it was a little teaser, not a lot of information, but there’s a lot of cool stuff coming up,” he said. “We are also very excited and when we are ready with that, we’ll be opening up.