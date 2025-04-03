A Piranha Plant version of the Switch 2 Camera will be available at launch

A Nintendo Switch 2 Camera shaped like a Piranha Plant is set for release at launch.

German retailer Media Markt has listed the Nintendo Switch 2 Piranha Plant camera, stating that it will be released on the Switch 2 launch date of June 5.

The product isn’t part of the official Nintendo accessories line-up, and instead is being released by peripheral manufacturer HORI.

Naturally, however, it’s still an officially licensed product and contains official Switch 2 and Super Mario branding on the packaging.

According to the retailer, the Piranha Plant Camera is priced at €39.99, which is €20 cheaper than Nintendo’s official Switch 2 Camera (€59.99).

What’s not yet clear, of course, is how the quality of the Piranha Plant Camera’s picture will differ compared to that of the official Switch 2 Camera.

The Nintendo Switch 2 Camera is essentially a USB-C webcam which can be stood next to the TV.

The camera can capture the player’s face, so friends can see them when using the console’s GameChat feature.

It can also be used for certain games, such as the upcoming Switch 2 Edition of Super Mario Party Jamboree. Some of the Switch 2 Edition’s new mini-games have players standing up and using their whole bodies to play, similar to the PlayStation EyeToy.

As well as Camera support, GameChat also allows players to share their screen while playing, meaning other players in the chat can see what they’re doing and offer advice if needed. Chat can also be used across multiple games, meaning players can continue chatting and sharing their screen even if they’re playing a different title.

GameChat will be free to use until March 31, 2026, after which it will require a Switch Online subscription.