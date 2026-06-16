A physical copy of Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition on Switch 2 appears to have been found in the wild

As Sonic fans wait for Sega to officially announce Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition, a physical copy has reportedly been found in the wild.

A Reddit user posted a photo of the box to the Sonic Frontiers Reddit page, claiming they saw it at work.

The user’s post and image have since been removed by Reddit’s filters, but screenshots of the image were taken and are being shared online by the Sonic fan community.

In an attempt to discover whether the image was real or fake, one user looked up the barcode on the back of the box.

They found – as did VGC, when we tried it ourselves on BarCodesTalk’s barcode scanner – that entering the barcode brought up the product name ‘Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2‘.

Last month Dealabs writer billbil-kun, who has an extensive track record of revealing accurate hardware and software information ahead of official announcements, claimed Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition would be released digitally and physically on June 23.

Given that this is next week, it’s likely that physical stock will be starting to appear at retailers, lending more credibility to the image.

BREAKING: A copy of Sonic Frontiers Definitive Edition for Switch 2 appears to have leaked. #SonicNewsUser u/conis-4 has posted some images of a copy of the game they apparently got at their job on the Sonic Frontiers subreddit: — The Sonic Stadium ✪ Sonic the Hedgehog News & Community (@sonicstadium.org) 2026-06-15T21:32:39.770Z

Assuming the photo is authentic, the packaging confirms that Sonic Frontiers: Definitive Edition contains the three DLC updates previously released for the game – Sights, Sound and Speed, Sonic’s Birthday Bash and The Final Horizon.

It’s also “enhanced for the Nintendo Switch 2”, though this may simply mean it looks better than the Switch version, rather than any actual remaster.

If accurate, the photo also confirms the physical edition is a Game-Key Card, rather than the full game on the cartridge, as is the case with numerous Sega titles including Sonic X Shadow Generations and the Yakuza series.

VGC’s Sonic Frontiers review called the game “the kick up the backside 3D Sonic has been crying out for”, describing it as “a truly accomplished effort that hits a lot more than it misses”.

“It may have had a mixed reception earlier this year, but Sonic Frontiers’ final form is a brilliantly refreshing adventure that gives the series a much-needed shake-up,” the review concludes.

“The occasional control and camera ‘quirks’ still pop their head up, but they appear far less frequently than Sonic fans will be used to, making for a much less frustrating experience overall. We would absolutely welcome more of this.”