A Phasmophobia film is in the works at Blumhouse

A live-action film adaptation of horror game Phasmophobia is in the works.

The popular horror game, which was developed by UK studio Kinetic Games, released on PC in early access in 2020 before coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in October 2024.

Now it’s coming to the big screen, with acclaimed horror production company Blumhouse and its subsidiary Atomic Monster on board.

Blumhouse is best known for such horror series as Paranormal Activity, Insidious, The Purge, M3GAN and the Halloween reboot trilogy.

Atomic Monster, run by James Wan, is behind Annabelle, The Nun and The Conjuring movies, so the announcement that it’s involved in producing Phasmophobia should be good news for horror fans.

“We’re thrilled to officially announce that a Phasmophobia film adaption is in development – it’s a big moment for the whole Kinetic team, and the start of something really exciting,” Kinect Games director and Phasmophobia lead developer Daniel Knight said in a statement.

“We never could’ve imagined the incredible heights this game would reach when it launched five years ago, and we’re so thankful to our amazing community for the lasting impact Phasmophobia has had in the gaming space and beyond.

“Working with Blumhouse and Atomic Monster marks an incredible new chapter for the game, and we can’t wait to share more as the project develops.”

Today we are excited to announce that a feature film adaptation of #Phasmophobia is officially in development by horror film powerhouse, @Blumhouse.https://t.co/KIU8CEPksd pic.twitter.com/EXLz5SxCVZ — Phasmophobia (@PlayPhasmo) June 4, 2025

Phasmophobia is played by up to four players, and involves exploring a series of haunted locations as a paranormal investigator.

A major update for the Phasmophobia game is due for release on June 24. Titled Chronicle, the update will include redesigned locations, a journal of items to collect and a sound recorder for capturing ghost noises.