A Persona 4 remake is reportedly set for an Xbox Games Showcase reveal

Sega is reportedly gearing up to announce a Persona 4 remake imminently.

That’s according to MP1ST, which claims a remake of the RPG from developer Atlus will be revealed at this weekend’s Xbox Games Showcase.

A source said to be familiar with the situation told the site that the game is planned for release on Xbox Series X/S, PS5 and PC, though it’s unclear if a Switch 2 version is also in development.

While officially unannounced, the existence of a Person 4 remake has seemingly become an open secret in recent weeks, with two actors who previously starred in the game saying they wouldn’t be returning to reprise their roles.

Persona 4 was originally released for PS2 in 2008. The game came to PS3 as a PS2 classic in 2014, but a native PS3 version was never released due to Atlus focusing its resources on Persona 5.

Persona 4: Golden, a special edition re-release featuring new content, hit PlayStation Vita in 2012. It was also released for PC in 2020, and ported to Switch, PS4, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S in 2023.

The last Atlus remake, Persona 3 Reload, was announced at the Xbox Games Showcase in 2023 and released last year.

The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 will air on June 8 at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK time, followed by a second showcase focused on The Outer Worlds 2.

Microsoft has said the Games Showcase will feature looks at upcoming titles from its first-party studios, “in addition to incredible new titles from our third-party partners across the globe”.

The Outer Worlds 2 Direct will reveal “new gameplay, details, and developer insights, straight from the people making the sequel to the award-winning, first-person sci-fi RPG.”