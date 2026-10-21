A permanent Pokémon retail store is coming to London, the first of several planned to open outside Asia

The Pokémon Company has announced that a permanent Pokémon retail store is coming to London.

The store, which is due to open “by 2029,” is “the first of several permanent Pokémon stores that are planned to launch outside of Asia,” according to The Pokémon Company.

A Pokémon retail location did exist outside of Asia between 2001 and 2005, when Pokémon Center New York was open. The store then became the Nintendo Store, which it remains to this day.

Notably, The Pokémon Company isn’t calling the store a Pokémon Center, the branding used for permanent Pokémon retail stores in Japan and pop-up stores at Pokémon events.

The exact location of the store has yet to be announced.

Pokémon retail locations typically feature exclusive merchandise, in addition to merchandise that’s available on the Pokémon Center website. As the UK is one of the few regions with a dedicated Pokémon Center retail website and fufillment center, it makes sense as the first location to recieve the permanent retail store.

Chief product and experience officer at The Pokémon Company International, Gaku Susai, commented: “We are always exploring new opportunities that help us create unique and memorable experiences for our fans. This new London store will give visitors the chance to step into the world of Pokémon, whether they’re discovering the brand for the first time or have been Trainers for years.

“We hope it becomes a place where everyone can come together, feel like part of a community and enjoy the magic of Pokémon in a whole new way.”

London has become a hub of Pokémon events in recent years. The Pokémon European International Championships have taken place at London’s Excel Center for several years. These events also feature a pop-up Pokémon Center, free slots for which regularly sell out weeks ahead of time.