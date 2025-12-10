A pair of N64 platformers from Ubisoft are coming to Switch Online’s Nintendo Classics library

Two more Nintendo 64 games are coming to the Nintendo Classics library on Switch Online next week.

Rayman 2: The Great Escape and Tonic Trouble – both of which were 3D platformers developed and published by Ubisoft – will arrive on the N64 app on Switch Online on December 17.

Rayman 2: The Great Escape starts with Rayman captured and held captive on a prison ship. After escaping from his cell, Rayman has to defeat Admiral Razorbeard and his army of evil robot pirates to restore peace to the Glade of Dreams.

There are 1,000 yellow Lums scattered around the world, and the more Rayman collects the more information they share with him. Yellow Lums are also used to unlock access to stages that were previously locked off, similar to the musical notes in Banjo-Kazooie.

Tonic Trouble – which was actually Ubisoft’s first 3D platformer but ended up releasing around the same time as Rayman 2 due to numerous delays – tells the story of Ed, an alien who works as a janitor on a spaceship.

When Ed throws a magic potion down the garbage chute, it lands on Earth and causes carnage, bringing anything it touches to life. Ed has to travel to Earth to clean up his mess, using such tools as a peashooter, a diving helmet and a pogo stick.

The addition of both games will bring the total number of Nintendo 64 games available on Switch Online to 42 in the West. Earlier this year, Ridge Racer 64, Killer Instinct Gold and Forsaken 64 were added to the service.

NES, SNES, Game Boy and Game Boy Colour games are available as part of the standard Switch Online subscription, which costs £3.49/€3.99/$3.99 for a one-month membership, £6.99/€7.99/$7.99 for a three-month membership, and £17.99/€19.99/$19.99 for a 12-month membership.

Switch Online’s Expansion Pack add-on, which is needed to play Nintendo 64, Game Boy Advance and Sega Mega Drive / Genesis games, costs $49.99 / £34.99 / €39.99 per year.