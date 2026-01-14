A number of January’s major PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles have been leaked

A number of notable PS5 games coming to the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog this month have been leaked ahead of an official announcement.

The ever-reliable Dealabs insider billbil-kun, who has a lengthy track record of correctly revealing upcoming hardware and software announcements, has revealed six of the games set to be added to the Game Catalog for PlayStation Plus members on the Extra and Premium tiers, as well as a new addition to the Classics Catalog.

According to the insider, the main addition to the Game Catalog this month is Resident Evil Village, which is being made available through the Game Catalog for the first time.

This will be joined by Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the ninth main instalment in the Yakuza / Like a Dragon series, which was originally released in January 2024.

The six games confirmed by billbil-kun are as follows:

Resident Evil Village (PS5 / PS4)

(PS5 / PS4) Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (PS5 / PS4)

(PS5 / PS4) Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (PS5 / PS4)

(PS5 / PS4) A Quiet Place: The Road Ahead (PS5)

(PS5) The Exit 8 (PS5 / PS4)

(PS5 / PS4) Art of Rally (PS5 / PS4)

As for the Classics Catalog – which lets PlayStation Plus Premium members access a selection of games from previous generations – it’s reported that the original PS1 port of Ridge Racer, which was a launch game on the system in all regions – will be added this month.

This isn’t necessarily the complete list of PlayStation Plus Game Catalog games for January 2026, just the ones revealed by billbil-kun. All seven games are expected to be added to the service on January 20.

It was already previously confirmed that Resident Evil Village will be coming to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Premium this month, also on January 20.

Capcom is planning to host a Resident Evil Showcase on Thursday, which will include new gameplay from Resident Evil Requiem.

Last month’s PlayStation Plus Game Catalog titles, which remain available, included Assassin’s Creed Mirage, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Skate Story, Granblue Fantasy: Relink, Planet Coaster 2, Cat Quest III, Lego Horizon Adventures, Paw Patrol: Grand Prix and Paw Patrol World. PS2 title Soulcalibur III was also added to the Classics Catalog.