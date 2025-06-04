A number of first-party Switch games are getting patches to run properly on Switch 2

Nintendo has been releasing patches for numerous Switch games to ensure they work properly on Switch 2.

As noted on Bluesky by dataminer OatmealDome, patches have been released for a number of Switch games, with the single patch note for most reading: “Several adjustments have been made to improve gameplay on Nintendo Switch 2.”

While this may appear to suggest improvements have been made to each game, it’s more likely that they’re designed to ensure the games work properly on Switch 2.

Indeed, OatmealDome interprets them as such, saying “this update fixes problems with Switch 2 compatibility” while sharing each new patch.

The only patch that gives more information on this is the patch for Pikmin 3 Deluxe, which notes that it “partially alleviates an issue that occurs when playing on Nintendo Switch 2 where the entire screen flickers during some scenes in the game, such as when a day starts and ends”.

According to Nintendo, another patch will be coming to Pikmin 3 Deluxe “in the near future” which will “fix this completely”.

The games confirmed to have received patches so far are as follows:

Brain Age

Kirby Star Allies

Kirby’s Dream Buffet

Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Super Mario 3D All-Stars

Super Mario Bros Wond er

Xenoblade Chronicles 3

[Pikmin 3 Deluxe]Version 1.1.2 was released.This update partially fixes a problem on the Switch 2 where screen flickers.Another update will be released at a later date to fully resolve the issue.English patch notes: 🔗 en-americas-support.nintendo.com🐦 original post — OatmealDome 🏳️‍🌈 (@oatmealdome.bsky.social) 2025-06-04T02:35:09.5020127Z

These are separate to the free Switch 2 updates that have been confirmed for 12 existing Switch games – rather than simply ensuring these games run correctly on Switch 2, these updates make actual improvements by either adding GameShare support or boosting resolution or frame rate.

VGC recently went hands-on with the Switch 2 update for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, saying the game “has never looked or felt better, and it’s impossible to go back”.

Details on the games receiving full Switch 2 updates are as follows:

51 Worldwide Games

GameShare support: up to four people can play 34 games. Share locally or share online via GameChat.

Arms

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Frame rate: optimised for Nintendo Switch 2 for smoother movement (even when playing with three or more players).

HDR support

Big Brain Academy: Brain vs Brain

GameShare support: up to four people can play in Party Mode. Share locally or share online via GameChat.

Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker

Visuals: Optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support.

GameShare support: two people can play all of the courses. Share locally or share online via GameChat.

Game Builder Garage

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Supports Joy-Con 2 mouse controls

New Super Mario Bros U Deluxe

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Pokémon Scarlet & Pokémon Violet

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Frame rate: improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2.

Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

Frame rate: improved for smoother movement on Nintendo Switch 2 (including Bowser’s Fury).

HDR support.

GameShare compatibility: up to four people can play Super Mario 3D World. In Bowser’s Fury, two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Bowser Jr. Share locally or share online via GameChat.

Super Mario Odyssey

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support.

GameShare support: two people can play together, with one player controlling Mario and the other controlling Cappy. Share locally or share online via GameChat.

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Visuals: optimised for the Nintendo Switch 2 display and high-resolution TVs for improved image quality.

HDR support.

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening