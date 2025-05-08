A non-VR version of Alien: Rogue Incursion is coming to PS5 and Steam

Alien: Rogue Incursion is getting a non-VR version later this year.

The game, developed by VR studio Survios, was originally released on PS5 and PC in December 2024 with a Quest 3 version following in February 2025.

However, the game will now be coming to PS5 and Steam in an enhanced version called Alien: Rogue Incursion Evolved Edition which no longer requires the use of a virtual reality headset.

“The game stars Zula Hendricks, an unbreakable ex-Colonial Marine, on a dangerous mission that brings her to the uncharted planet Purdan, and the secrets hiding beneath its surface,” the game’s official description reads.

“With her sentient AI companion, Davis 01, Zula must fight her way to the heart of the infested Gemini Exoplanet Solutions research facility. There she will need to survive deadly attacks from the most cunning Xenomorphs ever encountered and discover new horrors and threats that once unleashed could spell the end for humankind.”

The new Evolved Edition of the game will be released on September 30 and is “re-envisioned for PS5 & PC in full HD at 60fps”, according to its description.

It will come in two versions – a Standard version including just the game, and a Deluxe version including a Blue Camo Armor Skin, a Blue Camo Weapon Skin and a digital in-game artbook called The Art of Alien: Rogue Incursion.

The VR version of Alien: Rogue Incursion was met with mixed reviews, with a Metacritic rating currently sitting at 78 for PC VR and 74 for PlayStation VR2.

Survios will doubtless be hoping the release of a non-VR version will build the game’s audience, especially because there’s a second game on the way.

Rogue Incursion was always intended to be the first part of a two-part story, according to the studio, with the second part still in development.

“Part One of this gripping two-part story thrusts you into the violent world of Alien, where you will uncover the secrets lurking within the GES facility on LV-354, the enigmatic planet Purdan,” the developer says.

“This installment stands alone as a complete story yet leaves you hanging on a thrilling cliffhanger, eager to dive deeper into Zula’s unfolding story in Part Two, where she will face new challenges and deadlier enemies.”