A Nintendo Switch exclusive Disney game is coming to PS5

A formerly Nintendo Switch exclusive Disney game is coming to PlayStation platforms soon.

Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey and Friends is set to make the jump to PlayStation consoles.

As noticed by PSDeals, a PSN page for the game can now be found on the backend of the network, having seemingly gone live early ahead of an announcement.

The game will be released on May 30. It’s currently unknown if the game will also come to Xbox Series consoles.

The game was first released on July 28, 2023. The game was developed by Dlala Studios, who previously worked on Battletoads for Xbox Game Studios and Overruled! with Team17.

“Join Mickey & Friends on a quest to explore the mysterious island of Monoth and recover three mystical books to save the world from disaster,” reads a description for the PlayStation version of the game.

Disney Illusion Island Starring Mickey & Friends includes the base game plus the Keeper Up, Mystery in Monoth, and brand new C.A.S.H. update featuring Scrooge McDuck.

VGC’s review of Disney Illusion Island called it a “charming but basic family-friendly Metroidvania.

“Disney Illusion Island looks and sounds incredible and doesn’t do much wrong in terms of gameplay. It doesn’t really do much to advance the Metroidvania genre, though, and while it’s clearly designed to appeal to younger players the convoluted ending and hit-and-miss jokes mean we ended simply enjoying it, rather than loving it.”