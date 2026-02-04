A Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase has been officially announced for this week

Nintendo has officially confirmed that its next Nintendo Direct will take place this week.

The presentation will take place on Thursday, February 5 (as previously reported by insiders and VGC’s own sources). It will start at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm GMT, and will last for roughly 30 minutes.

Nintendo says the presentation will be a Partner Showcase, meaning it will focus mainly on third-party titles scheduled for release on Nintendo Switch and Switch 2, rather than games Nintendo currently has in development at its own studios.

The last Nintendo Direct Partner Showcase took place in July 2025, where the featured games included Final Fantasy Tactics, Monster Hunter Stories 3, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Imprisonment, Star Wars Outlaws, Octopath Traveler 0, and more.

Third-party games already confirmed to be coming to Switch 2 in the coming months include Yakuza Kiwami 3, Resident Evil Requiem, Fatal Frame II Remake, Monster Hunter Stories 3, WWE 2K26, Virtua Fighter 5 REVO World Stage, High on Life 2, Pragmata, 007 First Light, Elden Ring: Tarnished Edition and The Duskbloods.

It’s not yet known which (if any) of these games will appear during the Direct, though viewers can expect to also see announcements of entirely new games and previously unannounced ports.

Nintendo also has a number of first-party games in development for Switch and Switch 2, none of which are expected to appear during Thursday’s Direct. The Switch is due to receive Tomodachi Life: Living the Dream on April 16, with Rhythm Heaven Groove expected later in the year.

Switch 2 is set to get Mario Tennis Fever on February 12, Pokémon Pokopia on March 5, a Switch 2 edition of Super Mario Bros Wonder on March 26, Yoshi and the Mysterious Book in Spring 2026 and Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave later in 2026.