A Nintendo Direct is scheduled for later this month, it’s claimed

Nintendo will hold a Nintendo Direct presentation later this month, it’s claimed.

According to NateTheHate, who has a track record of reporting on Nintendo Direct plans before they are announced, Nintendo‘s next show is planned for later this month following the release of Donkey Kong Bananza.

“I have been told there is a Nintendo Direct this month, the month of July, but that the Nintendo Direct will not take place until after Donkey Kong Bananza releases,” said Nate. “Beyond that, there is no additional information.”

The last Nintendo Direct presentation was focused on Donkey Kong Bananza, Nintendo’s next big Switch 2 release. Nintendo is yet to hold a traditional Nintendo Direct presentation since the launch of the Nintendo Switch.

Nintendo has a busy release schedule for the rest of 2025; however, little is known about its 2026 plans. Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Metroid Prime 4, and Kirby Air Riders are all currently planned for the rest of this year.

Donkey Kong Bananza will be released on Nintendo Switch 2 on Thursday. Recently, Nintendo showcased new details and info on the Nintendo Switch 2 game, including the reveal of long-time series character Pauline, who will join DK on his adventure.

Last week, Nintendo revealed more of the staff behind Bananza, including the news that Super Mario Odyssey’s director is serving as a producer on the game.

Kenta Motokura, who was the director of Super Mario Odyssey, has been revealed as one of the game’s producers. Donkey Kong Bananza is being directed by Kazuya Takahashi. Takahashi joined Nintendo in 2020, having previously worked on other open world titles.