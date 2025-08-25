A Nintendo Direct is reportedly planned for mid-September

A Nintendo Direct presentation is reportedly planned for September.

Reports of a Nintendo Direct have circulated for weeks. Now, Switch Force has suggested that a presentation will be held in September.

Sources have told VGC that a Nintendo Direct presentation is in fact planned for mid-September. It’s also worth noting that aside from 2024, a Nintendo Direct has been held virtually every September since the Nintendo Direct presentations began.

Notably, if the reported September 12 date is accurate, it would be 1 day before the 40th anniversary of Super Mario Bros.

While the contents of the presentation are currently unknown, it’s likely that this Nintendo Direct will finally reveal the announcement of Metroid Prime 4 Beyond’s release date. The game, which is still officially planned for this year, was recently rated by the ESRB.

This is the latest major ratings board to cover the game, following the news from July that South Korea’s classification board has also rated it.

Nintendo published the latest Metroid Prime 4 trailer in March. According to the trailer, the game was still planned to be released on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 sometime this year.

Last week, Nintendo held a Nintendo Direct presentation focused on Kirby Air Riders.

The 45-minute Direct broke down the gameplay modes and features of Air Riders, which is a sequel to the 2003 GameCube title Air Ride, now officially set to release on November 20 for Nintendo Switch 2 for $70/£60.